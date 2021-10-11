Abdullah bin Zayed receives Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Chung Eui-yong, Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea.

During their meeting, which took place at the Expo 2020 Dubai, the two ministers discussed the friendship and strategic partnership between the UAE and South Korea, and ways of boosting their overall cooperation, most notably in the areas of the economy, investment, culture and energy.

They also talked about their cooperation in the health sector, most notably in terms of addressing COVID-19 pandemic and advancing the process of sustainable recovery.

Sheikh Abdullah and Chung discussed the UAE’s organisation of the expo and highlighted its importance to drafting an international action agenda for the coming period, based on promoting international cooperation and achieving sustainable development in different communities.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Chung’s visit and stressed the profound bilateral ties between the UAE and South Korea, and their continued keenness to reinforce their relations.

He also visited the South Korean pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, located in the Transport Area, and explored its dynamic design as an interactive building that offers visitors an exciting experience in a virtual reality environment.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the contents of the pavilion, which is ranked among the five largest pavilions at the expo, with an area of 4,651-square metres.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, attended the meeting.