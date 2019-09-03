UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Liberian FM

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 11:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Liberian FM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gbehzohngar Milton

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gbehzohngar Milton.

During the meeting, held at the ministry in Abu Dhabi, they discussed ways to boost bilateral relations and cooperation and exchanged views on the latest regional developments. They also tackled a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed his Liberian counterpart and stressed the UAE's desire to establish outstanding relations and enhance cooperation with Liberia in all domains.

In turn, Milton emphasised his country's pursuance to develop cooperation while lauding the UAE's pioneering stature regionally and internationally, as well as the enlightened vision of its wise leadership that resulted in accomplishing renaissance in all fields.

At the end of the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Milton signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, on political consultations between the two countries.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Liberia All

Recent Stories

UN Special Envoy Pedersen Invited to Participate i ..

20 minutes ago

Beirut Lodges Protest With Ankara Over Denouncemen ..

21 minutes ago

Italy's Five Star Members Vote 79.3 Percent to Bac ..

21 minutes ago

Armenian Humanitarian Mission in Syria Offers Firs ..

21 minutes ago

Second Russian Girl Drowns in Hotel Pool in Turkis ..

21 minutes ago

Ukraine's Parliament Sends President's Bill on Con ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.