Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Luxembourg FM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 11:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Luxembourg FM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI,16th November 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Jean Asselborn, Luxembourg's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, held in Abu Dhabi, they discussed ways to boost bilateral relations and cooperation and exchanged views on the latest regional developments.

They also tackled a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed his Luxembourg counterpart and stressed the UAE's desire to establish outstanding relations and enhance cooperation with Luxembourg in all domains.

Asselborn lauded the UAE's pioneering stature regionally and internationally and expressed his country's keenness to develop bilateral cooperation with the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Eisa Bu Shahab, UAE's Non-Resident Ambassador to Luxembourg.

