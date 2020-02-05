UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Luxembourg's Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Jean Asselborn, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg, to discuss the latest developments in the region.

During the meeting on Tuesday evening, the ministers reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common concern, including Libya and Iran.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah hailed the distinguished UAE-Luxembourg relations, expressing his desire to develop joint cooperation in all fields.

For his part, Asselborn expressed his country's aspiration to enhance joint cooperation with the UAE, noting the pioneering position the country occupies regionally and globally and its achievements across many sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah also held a dinner banquet in honour of Asselborn and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Issa Bushhab Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Belgium, and Non-Resident Ambassador to Luxembourg and Elisabeth Cardoso, Ambassador of Luxembourg to the country.

