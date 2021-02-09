UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Malaysian FM

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Monday, received Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato' Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them across various fields in a way that will serve the common interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

They also reviewed the latest regional and international issues of common concern.

His Highness welcomed the visit of the Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs, praising the friendship ties binding the UAE and Malaysia, under the support of the two countries' leaderships, and underscoring the keenness to develop joint cooperation in all domains.

Dato' Sri Hishamuddin Tun Hussein, in turn, lauded the excellent ties of friendship between the UAE and Malaysia and emphasised his country's aspirations to strengthen cooperation in various fields.

Sheikh Abdullah hosted a luncheon in honour of the Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs and his accompanying delegation.

Khalifa Shahin Al Marrar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, attended the meeting.

