Abdullah bin Zayed receives Mauritanian FM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received on Saturday Mauritanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ismael Ould Cheikh Ahmed.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Ould Cheikh Ahmed discussed ways of deepening relations between the two brotherly countries and reviewed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the Mauritanian Foreign Minister and lauded the excellent ties between the two countries and their keenness to further develop them.

The Mauritanian minister said his country was looking forward to boost cooperation with the UAE in all domains. He congratulated Sheikh Abdullah on the selection of the UAE to host the COP28 climate conference in 2023.