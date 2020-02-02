Abdullah bin Zayed receives Mauritanian FM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received his Mauritanian counterpart, Ismael Ould Cheikh Ahmed, and spoke about bilateral relations and ways to develop cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

During the meeting, they also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the Mauritanian Foreign Minister's visit, stressing the UAE’s interest in boosting relations with Mauritania across various fields.

The Mauritanian minister highlighted his country's desire to enhance cooperation with the UAE, based on the distinguished relations the two countries enjoy.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marrar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, and Hamad Ghanim Hamad Al Muhairi, UAE Ambassador to Mauritania.