Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives message from Aboul Gheit praising UAE’s efforts to combat Covid-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a message from Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, affirming his appreciation for the UAE’s efforts to stabilise the region and combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Aboul Gheit also praised the UAE’s efforts to support Arab countries and its pioneering global role in reducing the effects of the pandemic.

In his message, Aboul Gheit praised the initiative to establish the "Emirates Humanitarian City" in Abu Dhabi, which received citizens of many countries stranded in the Chinese city of Wuhan, stressing that the initiative reflects the UAE’s humanitarian approach.

He added that he shares Sheikh Abdullah’s opinion that there is an urgent need to study the effects of the pandemic on the Arab world and how to encourage joint Arab action to face the related challenges.

Aboul Gheit stressed that they are consistent with the statement issued by the Economic and Social Council at a ministerial level on how to confront the pandemic.

Aboul Gheit praised the UAE’s precautionary measures to protect society from the spread of coronavirus, stating, "The measures taken by the UAE reflect an integrated and proactive vision to confront the pandemic, as well as the pivotal role it plays in preserving human health and providing all forms of support, to reduce the spread of the virus among citizens and residents.

"

He also praised the UAE's contributions to the work of the Council of Arab Ministers of Health to implement approved measures to counter the effects of the pandemic on health sectors in Arab countries.

Aboul Gheit stressed that these repercussions require cooperation in strengthening Arab health systems, to improve the level of services provided to Arab citizens while pointing out that he issued directives to the professional sectors of the General Secretariat.

Consultations are currently taking place with heads of the council’s current session and its executive office, to hold a virtual meeting of the council during the first half of this month.

Sheikh Abdullah sent a message to Aboul Gheit affirming the support of the UAE and its solidarity with Arab countries in facing the pandemic, valuing the role played by the Arab League and its efforts to coordinate relevant Arab efforts.

