UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Minister Of External Affairs Of India

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 06:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of External Affairs of India

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India.

During the meeting, held in Dubai, they discussed the longstanding and strong historic relations between the UAE and India and ways to enhance them in all fields, including the economic aspect, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the depth of the historic ties between the UAE and India and continuing keenness to enhance them in all fields, in light of the support and care given by the leadership of the two countries.

In turn, Jaishankar praised the strong historic ties between the UAE and India and congratulated the UAE on its being selected to host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) in 2023.

Related Topics

India United Nations UAE Dubai Colombian Peso All

Recent Stories

National Centre of Meteorology records 6.2 magnitu ..

National Centre of Meteorology records 6.2 magnitude earthquake in southern Iran

6 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy concludes Interna ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy concludes International Forum on Diplomatic Tra ..

21 minutes ago
 Expo 2020, a key global platform for reinforcing i ..

Expo 2020, a key global platform for reinforcing international cooperation, dial ..

36 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits pavilion of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits pavilion of Bahrain at Expo 2020 Dubai

51 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Mohammed issues Decision on Board of D ..

Mansour bin Mohammed issues Decision on Board of Directors of Dubai Club for Peo ..

1 hour ago
 CBUAE to launch a new index for actual overnight f ..

CBUAE to launch a new index for actual overnight funding transactions, named &#0 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.