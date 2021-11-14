Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of External Affairs of India

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India.

During the meeting, held in Dubai, they discussed the longstanding and strong historic relations between the UAE and India and ways to enhance them in all fields, including the economic aspect, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the depth of the historic ties between the UAE and India and continuing keenness to enhance them in all fields, in light of the support and care given by the leadership of the two countries.

In turn, Jaishankar praised the strong historic ties between the UAE and India and congratulated the UAE on its being selected to host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) in 2023.