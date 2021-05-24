UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Comoros

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Affairs of Comoros

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Comoros.

During the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, both sides discussed the cooperation between the UAE and the Comoros.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Dhoulkamal’s visit and highlighted the continuous development of the bilateral ties between the two countries, as well as their mutual keenness to enhance their overall cooperation, in light of the support of their leaderships.

Both sides also discussed several issues of mutual concern, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the global efforts to address its repercussions, and the delivery of vaccines to all countries.

Sheikh Abdullah and Dhoulkamal then discussed the participation of the Comoros in the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Visit Comoros 2020 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

1 hour ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

1 hour ago

Airport Show’s 20th edition opens in Dubai on a ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy issues 15,475 new licenses during Q1 ..

2 hours ago

Pandemic encourages people to use creativity again ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.