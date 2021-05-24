Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Affairs of Comoros

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Comoros.

During the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, both sides discussed the cooperation between the UAE and the Comoros.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Dhoulkamal’s visit and highlighted the continuous development of the bilateral ties between the two countries, as well as their mutual keenness to enhance their overall cooperation, in light of the support of their leaderships.

Both sides also discussed several issues of mutual concern, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the global efforts to address its repercussions, and the delivery of vaccines to all countries.

Sheikh Abdullah and Dhoulkamal then discussed the participation of the Comoros in the Expo 2020 Dubai.