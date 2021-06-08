Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Nikos Dendias, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece.

During the meeting, held today at the Ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, both sides discussed the strategic relations between the UAE and Greece, as well as the importance of advancing their overall cooperation, to achieve the interests of their peoples.

They also reviewed issues of mutual interest, including developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the importance of maintaining security and stability in the middle East.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Dendias, stressing the distinguished relations between the UAE and Greece and their fruitful cooperation in various domains.

The meeting also touched on the ongoing cooperation between the two countries to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and to mitigate its fallouts. The two sides stressed the importance of stepping up global efforts to ensure delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to all countries of the world.

They praised the recent announcement on the establishment of a safe travel corridor between the UAE and Greece for fully vaccinated individuals, in addition to mutual recognition of vaccination certificates issued by health authorities in the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah hosted a dinner banquet in honour of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece and his accompanying delegation.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, attended the meeting.