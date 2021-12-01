Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Affairs of East Timor at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Adaljiza Magno, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of East Timor, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, both sides discussed their bilateral ties and the cooperation between their countries in areas of mutual concern.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Magno, and both ministers talked about the role of Expo 2020 Dubai in reinforcing the cooperation between the UAE and East Timor and its importance to promoting international partnerships and coordination between countries in all areas, most notably economic ones.

Magno congratulated Sheikh Abdullah on the occasion of the UAE’s 50th National Day, lauding its prominent leading regional and international stature.