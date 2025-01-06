Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2025 | 06:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Asaad al-Shibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Syrian Transitional Government.
During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah welcomed al-Shibani and his accompanying delegation.
The two top diplomats discussed ways to enhance the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and their peoples in areas of mutual interest.
They also reviewed the overall developments in Syria and the current regional situation, in addition to tackling several issues of mutual concern.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's steadfast stance in supporting Syria's independence and sovereignty over its entire territory. He also emphasised the UAE's solidarity with the Syrian people and its support for all regional and international efforts aimed at fulfilling their aspirations for security, peace, stability, and a dignified life.
Sheikh Abdullah underscored the importance of ensuring all necessary factors for security and stability for the Syrian people to build a future of prosperity, progress, and development.
The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Mubarak Fadel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; and Hassan Ahmed Al Shehhi, UAE Ambassador to the Syrian Arab Republic.
The Syrian delegation included Murhaf Abu Qasra, Minister of Defence; Syrian Minister of Electricity, Omar al-Shuqruq; Ghiath Diab, Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources, and Anas Khattab, Intelligence Chief.
