Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Nikos Dendias, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the bilateral relations between the UAE and Greece and ways of enhancing their overall cooperation.

They also exchanged their views on regional and international issues of common interest, including the Libyan crisis.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Dendias, stressing the distinguished relations between the UAE and Greece and his keenness to enhance them, as well as the importance of advancing their overall cooperation, to achieve the interests of their peoples.

Stressing that his country has distinguished relations with the UAE, Dendias said he wished to enhance their overall cooperation.

He also praised the UAE’s leading regional and international stature.

Sheikh Abdullah and Dendias signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece on cooperation in the area of diplomatic training.