Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Bangladesh

Tue 14th January 2020 | 10:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Abul Kalam Abdul Momen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh.

During their meeting, which was held on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2020, both sides discussed the overall cooperation between the UAE and Bangladesh, including in renewable energy, agricultural and technology, as well as several regional and international issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed Momen, stressing the distinguished relations uniting the two countries and their eagerness to strengthen them.

Momen expressed his happiness at participating in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2020, which involves key events that will assist the efforts of countries to achieve sustainable development and adopt clean energy solutions.

He also stressed his country's keenness to enhance its overall cooperation with the UAE, praising the latter’s regional and international stature.

Sheikh Abdullah and Momen signed a protocol to amend an agreement between their governments regarding the allocation of a plot of land in the diplomatic district of Paredara in Dhaka, where the UAE is planning to construct a building for its embassy.

The meeting was attended by Saed Mohammad Al Muhairi, UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh, and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marrar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs.

