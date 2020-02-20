UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Netherlands

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 10:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Affairs of Netherlands

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2020) H.H Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Stef Blok, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of enhancing their bilateral relations and joint cooperation, and several issues of common concern, as well as current regional and international developments, including in Libya, Yemen and Iran.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Blok, stressing the close relations between the UAE and the Netherlands and their eagerness to develop and strengthen them in various areas.

He also commended the Netherlands for its keenness to participate in the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Blok stressed his country's keenness to strengthen its overall relations with the UAE, noting the latter’s pioneering regional and international stature and overall achievements.

The meeting was attended by Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, and Lody Embrechts, Ambassador of the Netherlands to the UAE, along with several officials from both countries.

Related Topics

Iran Yemen UAE Dubai Libya Netherlands 2020 From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, Interior Ministers of Saudi Arabia ..

16 minutes ago

Steps being taken for increase in exports: CM's Ai ..

4 minutes ago

Hashish, opium recovered, two arrested in Peshawar ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister chairs meeting on Pakistan Steel Mi ..

4 minutes ago

PTI does not care opposition march: Zain Qureshi

4 minutes ago

Business community asked to establish links with G ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.