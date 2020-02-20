Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Affairs of Netherlands

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2020) H.H Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Stef Blok, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of enhancing their bilateral relations and joint cooperation, and several issues of common concern, as well as current regional and international developments, including in Libya, Yemen and Iran.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Blok, stressing the close relations between the UAE and the Netherlands and their eagerness to develop and strengthen them in various areas.

He also commended the Netherlands for its keenness to participate in the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Blok stressed his country's keenness to strengthen its overall relations with the UAE, noting the latter’s pioneering regional and international stature and overall achievements.

The meeting was attended by Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, and Lody Embrechts, Ambassador of the Netherlands to the UAE, along with several officials from both countries.