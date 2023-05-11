UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives NDC Delegation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 05:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives NDC delegation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 11th May, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a delegation from the National Defence College (NDC), headed by Major General Salem Saeed Al Shamsi, Commander of the NDC.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his warm welcome to the delegation from the NDC, a globally renowned specialist scientific institution, which plays a vital role in training national personnel in multiple specialist fields. During the meeting, he was provided with an overview of the college's academic and training programmes, which focus on analytical and planning skills related to safeguarding the UAE's national interests, capabilities, and achievements.

Sheikh Abdullah lauded the efforts of the college’s administrative and teaching staff and the commitment of its members to equip themselves with modern knowledge and skills. He also praised the college's diverse initiatives and partnerships with various institutions to achieve the UAE’s national objectives and future aspirations.

The delegation’s members expressed their happiness at meeting Sheikh Abdullah, affirming that the UAE is a global model of empowering and qualifying the youth for the future to serve their country and maintain its leadership and progress.

