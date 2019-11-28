Abdullah bin Zayed receives New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Winston Peters.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Peters exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest in the light of the latest regional and international developments.

They also tackled ways to enhance bilateral relations between the UAE and New Zealand and mechanisms of promoting them in all field including renewable energy.

The two sides emphasised their commitment to combating extremism and terrorism in all its forms and to support regional and international efforts in this regard and work to strengthen tolerance and peace values in the world.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Peters' visit and stressed the continuous development of relations between the UAE and New Zealand in the light of the support of the leaderships of the two countries. He also indicated continuous keenness on enhancing cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

In turn, New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister confirmed his country's desire to promote bilateral relations with the UAE in the best interest of the two friendly peoples and lauded the UAE's pioneering stature regionally and globally.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdullah and Peters signed a memorandum regarding arrangements on development cooperation in the renewable energy projects field between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in New Zealand.

Brigadier General Pilot Dr. Mohammed Al Ali, Director of the International Affairs at the Ministry of Defence and Ahmed Al Hay Al Hameli, Director of the Department of East Asia and the Pacific at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the meeting.

Matthew Hawkins, New Zealand's Ambassador to the UAE and other officials from New Zealand side were also present.