Abdullah bin Zayed receives New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs Minister

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, Nanaia Mahuta, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Mahuta discussed friendship ties and cooperation and ways to enhance them in all spheres in light of the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest and the latest regional and global developments.

Sheikh Abdullah and the New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs also tackled New Zealand's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and its role in promoting ties between the two countries and cooperation in several sectors for their mutual benefit.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Mahuta and emphasised the strong ties between the UAE and New Zealand and keenness on boosting them in all domains.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, attended the meeting.