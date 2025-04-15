Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives North Macedonia FM, Signs MoUs
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Timčo Mucunski, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of the Republic of North Macedonia, in Abu Dhabi.
H.h. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the North Macedonian minister and discussed bilateral relations and opportunities to enhance cooperation across various sectors, including economic, commercial and investment areas, as well as other fields aligned with both countries' development priorities.
He affirmed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen ties and partnerships with North Macedonia and to leverage all available opportunities to advance this distinguished relationship across multiple domains.
The two sides also discussed several issues of mutual concern and exchanged views.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah underlined the UAE’s commitment to fostering progressive relations with Balkan countries and supporting efforts that contribute to security, stability, and prosperity across the region.
Following the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Minister Mucunski signed two Memoranda of Understanding. The first focused on economic cooperation between the UAE and North Macedonia, while the second was between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia.
The meeting and signing ceremony were attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed receives North Macedonia FM, signs MoUs
Abu Dhabi Mobility participates in Gulf Traffic Week 2025
PM announces massive incentives for overseas Pakistanis with employment job quot ..
Divisional Commissioner asked mobile companies to improve network in Mirpur
Board installs 500 KVA generator to maintain water supply
Justice Najafi appointed to Supreme Court
KATI donates 5000 trees for Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Expressway Karachi
Faizabad protest case: ATC delays indictment again
Historic Increase in Sikh Pilgrims reflects Pakistan’s religious diplomacy: Ar ..
Sharjah Sustainable City, BEEAH collaborate to promote sustainability, smart was ..
RTA renews partnership with University of Birmingham, unveils nine initiatives
Ambassador Qureshi, COLEAD General Delegate mull over enhanced cooperation in Su ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abdullah bin Zayed receives North Macedonia FM, signs MoUs1 minute ago
-
Abu Dhabi Mobility participates in Gulf Traffic Week 20252 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Sustainable City, BEEAH collaborate to promote sustainability, smart waste solutions16 minutes ago
-
RTA renews partnership with University of Birmingham, unveils nine initiatives17 minutes ago
-
Emirates SkyCargo to double freighter fleet by end of 202631 minutes ago
-
Finalists announced for 2nd edition of Global Prompt Engineering Championship31 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week promotes safe digital space for children31 minutes ago
-
UOS hosts second International Innovation X.0 Forum32 minutes ago
-
Dubai Derma 2025 highlights importance of integrating mental, dermatological health46 minutes ago
-
Compliance vital to achieve Sustainable Development Goals: UBF46 minutes ago
-
Dubai hosts conference of United Arab Society of Radiology Societies, annual meeting of Emirates Rad ..47 minutes ago
-
IATA projects 5.5% growth in global air cargo in 202547 minutes ago