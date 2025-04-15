Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives North Macedonia FM, Signs MoUs

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 10:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Timčo Mucunski, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of the Republic of North Macedonia, in Abu Dhabi.

H.h. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the North Macedonian minister and discussed bilateral relations and opportunities to enhance cooperation across various sectors, including economic, commercial and investment areas, as well as other fields aligned with both countries' development priorities.

He affirmed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen ties and partnerships with North Macedonia and to leverage all available opportunities to advance this distinguished relationship across multiple domains.

The two sides also discussed several issues of mutual concern and exchanged views.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah underlined the UAE’s commitment to fostering progressive relations with Balkan countries and supporting efforts that contribute to security, stability, and prosperity across the region.

Following the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Minister Mucunski signed two Memoranda of Understanding. The first focused on economic cooperation between the UAE and North Macedonia, while the second was between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia.

The meeting and signing ceremony were attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs.

