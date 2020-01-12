Abdullah bin Zayed receives number of permanent representatives to UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with a number of permanent representatives to the UN, on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2020.

They included Permanent Representative of Trinidad and Tobago to the United Nations, Pennelope Beckles; Permanent Representative of Benin to the United Nations, Jean-Claude F. do Rego; Permanent Representative of Burundi to the United Nations, Albert Shingiro, and Permanent Representative of Guinea to the United Nations, Fatoumata Kaba.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah discussed with them bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional developments and a number of issues of common interest.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the UAE's keenness on enhancing ties and cooperation with fraternal and friendly countries.

In turn, the foreign representatives praised the UAE's pioneering role in supporting renewable energy projects worldwide and helping the UN efforts to achieve sustainable development in the communities.

Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, the UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Mohammed Saif Hilal Al Shehhi, Director of the United Nations Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation attended the meeting.