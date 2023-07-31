(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Zardari expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Sheikh Abdullah, as well as to the UAE leadership, government and people, praying to God to grant mercy to the deceased and dwell him in paradise.

For his part, Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan for his sentiments.

The meeting discussed UAE-Pakistan relations and strategic partnership, and ways to bolster them to serve the mutual interests of their countries and peoples.

The top diplomats underscored the deep-rooted historical ties between their countries and their keenness to further enhance them across all sectors. They also discussed their cooperation in various areas, including economic, trade and developmental fields.

Sheikh Abdullah and Zardari also examined climate issues, especially with the UAE preparing to host the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) later this year in Expo City Dubai.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan wished the UAE success in hosting COP28 and creating a transitional shift in global climate action.

