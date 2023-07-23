Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Phone Call From Iranian FM

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2023 | 01:15 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has received a phone call from Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the call, the two ministers discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and joint cooperation between their countries to achieve their mutual benefits and support the stability and prosperity of the region and its peoples.

