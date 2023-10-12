Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Phone Call From Iranian FM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2023) ABU DHABI, 11th October, 2023 (WAM) — H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has received a phone call from Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, during which they discussed the latest developments in the region and the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian escalation and its repercussions.


During the call, the two ministers discussed regional and international efforts being made to de-escalate the situation and stressed the importance of protecting civilian lives.


Sheikh Abdullah warned of the danger of continued escalation to the security and stability of the region, underscoring the importance of unifying and coordinating all regional and international efforts with the aim of ending extremism, violence and the escalating tension that could have dire consequences for the region and its peoples.

