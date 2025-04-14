Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Phone Call From Iranian Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 13th April, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has received a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Araghchi.

The two top diplomats discussed the latest developments regarding the talks between the United States and Iran, hosted by the sisterly Sultanate of Oman.

In this context, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed appreciation for the Islamic Republic of Iran’s commitment to engaging in these talks, emphasising the importance of this step in strengthening security and stability in the region and supporting efforts to uphold international peace and security.

