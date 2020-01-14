UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives President Of French Constitutional Council

Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of French Constitutional Council

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2020) ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Laurent Fabius, President of the French Constitutional Council, on Tuesday, where they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and France.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2020, and saw Sheikh Abdullah and Fabius also discussing regional and international topics of mutual interest and exchanging views on current regional developments.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Fabius and underlined the deep-rooted strategic relations between the UAE and France and the shared keenness to develop bilateral cooperation in all fields.

Fabius praised the progressive ties and the growing cooperation between the two friendly countries, as well as the UAE's leading regional and international stature, and the vision of its leadership to achieve overall development.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marrar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs.

