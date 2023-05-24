UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives President Of Pontifical Academy For Life

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 01:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received here today Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, President of the Pontifical academy for Life.
The meeting addressed the bilateral relations between the UAE and the Vatican in addition to a number of issues of interest, including ways to consolidate peaceful co-existence and tolerance among peoples of the world, as outlined in the ‘Document on Human Fraternity’.
They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia's visit, and stressed the UAE's interest to strengthen ties with the Vatican in consistence with its deep belief in the importance of building bridges of cooperation and positive, fruitful, and effective dialogue aimed at achieving development and prosperity and delivering a brighter future for future generations.


For his part, the Archbishop emphasised on the depth of ties between the UAE and the Vatican, as well as their shared desire to promote the ideals of tolerance and coexistence, hailing the UAE's remarkable humanitarian initiatives around the world.

