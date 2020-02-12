UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Representatives Of EU Three

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 09:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received representatives of the EU three, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, to take stock of the latest regional and global developments and issues, to enhance regional and international security.

The meeting took place within the framework of regular consultations between the UAE and the EU trio.

While welcoming the French, German and British representatives, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed the UAE's support for international efforts aimed at establishing the foundations of peace, security and stability in the region and the world at large.

The EU three representatives commended the UAE's active role in de-escalating tension in the region and consolidating regional stability and security. They highlighted the UAE's prominent standing as an active player at the regional and international levels.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarman, Assistant Minister for Human Rights and International Law at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, attended the meeting.

