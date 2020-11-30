Abdullah bin Zayed receives Saudi Deputy FM

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received on Sunday Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al Khuraiji, Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Al Khuraiji tackled ways to enhance historic relations between the two brotherly countries and means of promoting strategic cooperation in all fields.

They also discussed developments in the region, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Al Khuraiji's visit and stressed the continuous development of fraternal relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in the light of the support of the leaderships of the two countries.

He also indicated continuous keenness on enhancing cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

He also underlined the growing strategic and brotherly relations under the support of the two countries leaderships.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marrar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs and Turki bin Abdullah Al Dakheel, Saudi Ambassador to the UAE.