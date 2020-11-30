UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Saudi Deputy FM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 01:00 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Saudi Deputy FM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received on Sunday Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al Khuraiji, Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Al Khuraiji tackled ways to enhance historic relations between the two brotherly countries and means of promoting strategic cooperation in all fields.

They also discussed developments in the region, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Al Khuraiji's visit and stressed the continuous development of fraternal relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in the light of the support of the leaderships of the two countries.

He also indicated continuous keenness on enhancing cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

He also underlined the growing strategic and brotherly relations under the support of the two countries leaderships.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marrar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs and Turki bin Abdullah Al Dakheel, Saudi Ambassador to the UAE.

Related Topics

UAE Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Sunday All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meeting of Higher Committee Ove ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Justice creates special federal courts ..

2 hours ago

Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla Charitable and Humani ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects development projects in Al ..

3 hours ago

DHA introduces phase 1 of NABIDH initiative

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives message from Indian P ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.