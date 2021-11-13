Abdullah bin Zayed receives Slovak FM

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received on Saturday Minister of Foreign of the Slovak Republic Ivan Korčok and discussed with him ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation. The latest developments on the regional and international arenas were also reviewed, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Ivan Korčok, praising the friendship and cooperation relations between the UAE and Slovakia, which enjoy the support of the leaderships of the two friendly countries.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the keenness to advance the prospects of joint cooperation with Slovakia in all fields, in a way that achieves the common interests of the two friendly countries and benefits their peoples.

For his part, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia, highlighted the distinguished relations with the UAE, stressing his country's aspiration to strengthen them in all fields.