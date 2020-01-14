Abdullah bin Zayed receives Slovenian FM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Dr. Miro Cerar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia.

During their meeting, which was held on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2020, both sides discussed the overall cooperation between the UAE and Slovenia, including in renewable energy, aviation and tourism, as well as several regional and international issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed Dr. Cerar, stressing the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries.

The Slovenian minister expressed his happiness at participating in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2020, which involves key events that will assist the efforts of countries to achieve sustainable development.

He also stressed his country's keenness to enhance its overall cooperation with the UAE, praising the latter’s regional and international stature.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs.