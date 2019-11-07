UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives South African Foreign Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa.

During the meeting, which was held at the ministry's general office in Abu Dhabi, both sides discussed their bilateral relations and ways of enhancing their cooperation.

They also exchanged their views on the latest regional developments and discussed several regional and international issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Pandor's visit, stressing the distinguished relations between the UAE and South Africa and their keenness to enhance their cooperation to benefit of their peoples.

Pandor highlighted her country’s keenness to strengthen its overall cooperation with the UAE, which is based on their close relations while praising the UAE's leading regional and international stature and its achievements in many areas.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and Mahash Saeed Al Hamli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa.

