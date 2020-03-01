UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Special Envoy Of UN Secretary-General For Great Lakes Region

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Special Envoy of UN Secretary-General for Great Lakes Region

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2020) The latest developments in Africa along with a number of issues of common concern were the focus of a meeting H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, had today with Xia Huang, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for the Great Lakes Region, currently visiting the country.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined, during the meeting, the UAE's keenness on bolstering channels of cooperation with the numerous agencies operated by the UAE and supporting their programmes in Africa.

The international official hailed the steady cooperation ongoing between the UAE and UN for establishing peace and stability around the world.

