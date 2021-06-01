UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Student Delegation From National Defence College

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 02:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives student delegation from National Defence College

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, a delegation of National Defence College students in the presence of Major General Staff Aqab Shahin Aqab Alali, Commandant of the College.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the students, urging them to strive hard in their studies at the college, which is one of the most distinguished academic institutions in the country and the region.

Abdullah bin Zayed expressed his wishes to the students for success and distinction in their scientific journey during their studies at the college, stressing their important role in the process of enhancing the nation’s gains, preserving its achievements, and achieving distinction and leadership for the UAE in all fields.

For their part, the delegation of the National Defence College students expressed their happiness at meeting Sheikh Abdullah, expressing their pride in studying at the National Defence College.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi All

Recent Stories

Shanghai gold futures close higher

11 minutes ago

Japan cancels football international friendly agai ..

11 minutes ago

Ethiopia registers 196 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

China-donated medicines, kits handed over to Bangl ..

12 minutes ago

Pulses seeds for 36,280 acares distributed under p ..

12 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports 11 new locally transmitte ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.