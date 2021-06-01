Abdullah bin Zayed receives student delegation from National Defence College

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, a delegation of National Defence College students in the presence of Major General Staff Aqab Shahin Aqab Alali, Commandant of the College.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the students, urging them to strive hard in their studies at the college, which is one of the most distinguished academic institutions in the country and the region.

Abdullah bin Zayed expressed his wishes to the students for success and distinction in their scientific journey during their studies at the college, stressing their important role in the process of enhancing the nation’s gains, preserving its achievements, and achieving distinction and leadership for the UAE in all fields.

For their part, the delegation of the National Defence College students expressed their happiness at meeting Sheikh Abdullah, expressing their pride in studying at the National Defence College.