Abdullah bin Zayed receives student delegation from ENS

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a student delegation from the Emirates National Schools, ENS.

During the delegation’s visit, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah was briefed about the key programmes and activities of the ENS and its role in building and shaping the personalities of students and preparing them for the future.

He then welcomed the student delegation, stressing that the UAE believes that its people are its true wealth, and adding that with their abilities, the country’s progress and development will continue, enabling it to achieve overall global leadership.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the keenness of the students to achieve academic excellence at the ENS, which is a prestigious educational institution with a supportive and stimulating environment for students to succeed and excel.

He also urged the students to arm themselves with modern skills and knowledge to deal with future challenges.

The delegation thanked Sheikh Abdullah and praised his role in supporting the UAE’s educational system, as well as in promoting the values of tolerance and respect.

The students then presented souvenirs to Sheikh Abdullah, which included a collection of stories written by ENS students and the school’s year book, along with paintings and a Christmas card created by students and sent to UAE embassies abroad and foreign embassies in the country to spread the UAE’s vision and message of tolerance.

The visit of the delegation, which included eight male and female students, was held in the presence of Dr. Shaikha Al Tunaiji, Member of the board of Directors of the ENS and Chair of the Academic Development Committee, Amal Al Afifi, Member of the Board of Directors of the ENS and Chair of the National and Cultural Activities Committee, and Ahmed Al Bastaki, Deputy Director at the ENS.