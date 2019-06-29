Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tanzanian FM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2019) ABU DHABI, 29th June 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Tanzania, Palamagamba Kabudi.

During the meeting, held at the ministry in Abu Dhabi, they discussed enhancing cooperation between the two countries in commercial, economic, investment, tourism and social fields, as well as potentials for promoting mutually beneficial partnerships.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Kabudi also reviewed a number of issues of mutual concern and exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Tanzanian counterpart and expressed UAE's keenness to further bilateral ties with the East African country in all domains.

In turn, Kabudi hailed the strong and well developed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, as well as their keenness to promote cooperation in several fields in the best interest of the two peoples.

He also praised the UAE’s pioneering stature, both regionally and globally.