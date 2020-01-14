Abdullah bin Zayed receives the Lord Mayor of the City of London

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received the Lord Mayor of the City of London, William Russell, today, where they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and the United Kingdom in the cultural, economic, commercial and investment fields.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2020, wherein Sheikh Abdullah expressed the desire of the UAE to enhance cooperation and friendship with the UK across all fields.

The Lord Mayor highlighted the strategic UAE-British ties and the desire to continue strengthening bilateral relations.

He also referred to the pioneering stature of the UAE at the regional and international levels.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs.