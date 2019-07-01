UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Tuvalu PM

Mon 01st July 2019

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tuvalu PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) ABU DHABI, 30th June 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Enele Sopoaga, Prime Minister of Tuvalu Islands.

During the meeting, held at the ministry, they discussed ties of friendship between the UAE and Tuvalu and ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in economic, investment, and renewable energy fields.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Tuvalu Prime Minister and stressed desire to develop cooperation and open wider horizons of cooperation between the UAE and Tuvalu, as well as the Pacific countries in a number of domains.

In turn, Sopoaga hailed the strong and well developed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, as well as their keenness to promote cooperation in several fields in the best interest of the two peoples. He thanked the UAE for the support given to development projects in Tuvalu.

He also praised the UAE’s pioneering stature, both regionally and globally, thanks to its wise leadership.

The meeting was attended by Taukelina Finikaso, Foreign Minister of Tuvalu and other officials.

