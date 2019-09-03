UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives UN Goodwill Ambassador Nadia Murad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:45 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 2nd September 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received on Monday UN Goodwill Ambassador Nadia Murad, winner of the Nobel Peace prize for 2018.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Murad, saying that she is a role model for those who stand up in the face of extremism and that her winning of the Nobel Prize last year had dealt a sever blow to the terrorism and its supporters.

He lauded Murad's strong will that enabled her to defeat her captors from Daesh terrorist group and to turn her plight into a success story that tells of steadfastness, fortitude and hope.

Murad expressed delight at visiting the UAE and meeting with Sheikh Abdullah. She also praised the UAE as a beacon for tolerance, peace and amity and commended its support to the efforts made by the international community to combat extremism and terrorism and its pioneering humanitarian initiatives around the world.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

