UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives UN Secretary-General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 04:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received on Sunday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is currently visiting the UAE.

During the meeting, held at the Emirates Palace, the two sides discussed means to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and the UN, across the humanitarian and development sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Secretary-General Guterres also reviewed regional and international developments, particularly those related to Yemen, Syria, and Libya, along with efforts to attain global peace and stability.

His Highness welcomed the UN Secretary-General's visit to the UAE, emphasising the country's keenness in line with the leaderships' directives to further build its partnerships with international institutions and bodies concerned with humanitarian development work.

Guterres praised the close cooperation links between the UAE and the UN, highlighting the role the UAE plays in providing humanitarian assistance.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, was present during the meeting.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Yemen UAE Visit Libya Sunday

Recent Stories

JAFZA retrofit project phases 1, 2 complete: Etiha ..

36 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

51 minutes ago

UAE provides food assistance to districts in Yemen

51 minutes ago

ADX reduces its trading commission fees by up to 9 ..

51 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid highlights UAE&#039;s public servic ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Department of Government Relations delegat ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.