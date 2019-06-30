Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received on Sunday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is currently visiting the UAE.

During the meeting, held at the Emirates Palace, the two sides discussed means to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and the UN, across the humanitarian and development sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Secretary-General Guterres also reviewed regional and international developments, particularly those related to Yemen, Syria, and Libya, along with efforts to attain global peace and stability.

His Highness welcomed the UN Secretary-General's visit to the UAE, emphasising the country's keenness in line with the leaderships' directives to further build its partnerships with international institutions and bodies concerned with humanitarian development work.

Guterres praised the close cooperation links between the UAE and the UN, highlighting the role the UAE plays in providing humanitarian assistance.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, was present during the meeting.