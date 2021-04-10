UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives UN Special Envoy On Libya

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Ján Kubiš, UN Special Envoy on Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya.

During the meeting, which was held at the ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed the situation in Libya and ways to support the Government of National Unity in fulfilling its mission to consolidate security and stability in Libya and prepare for Libyan elections in December 2021.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan wished the UN Special Envoy success in his duties, pledging the UAE and its leadership's steadfast support for UN efforts to achieve stability, prosperity, sovereignty and unity in Libya.

His Highness noted the importance of supporting the Government of National Unity during its leadership of the transitional phase and its support in its efforts to achieve security, stability and prepare for the elections scheduled for next December, stressing that Libya is looking forward to a new phase of stability, peace and development.

His Highness also affirmed the strong fraternal relations between the UAE and Libya, and the UAE’s commitment to support the new executive authority in Libya and its permanent standing by the brotherly Libyan people, in order to achieve their aspirations for development, progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.

