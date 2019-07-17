UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives UN Special Representative In Libya

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 01:00 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Special Representative in Libya

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) ABU DHABI, 16th July 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received on Tuesday Dr. Ghassan Salamé, the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative in Libya.

The meeting held at the Ministry's Diwan in Abu Dhabi discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the UAE and the UN through partnerships in developmental and humanitarian domains.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the role played by the UN in Libya and particularly commended Salamé's efforts in this regard.

Dr. Ghassan Salamé briefed Sheikh Abdullah about the developments in Libya and the UN endeavours there.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's keen support to ensure success to the UN's efforts aimed at addressing differences among the Libyan parties, putting an end to the humanitarian plight there and combating extremist and terrorist groups and armed militias and disarming them.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Libya lauded the cooperation between the UAE and the UN. He also applauded the prestigious status of the UAE regionally and internationally and its vital role in providing humanitarian and developmental aid.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations UAE Abu Dhabi Libya July 2019

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office o ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

2 hours ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

2 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

3 hours ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

3 hours ago

Gazprom Says 66% of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Complet ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.