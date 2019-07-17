Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Special Representative in Libya

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) ABU DHABI, 16th July 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received on Tuesday Dr. Ghassan Salamé, the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative in Libya.

The meeting held at the Ministry's Diwan in Abu Dhabi discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the UAE and the UN through partnerships in developmental and humanitarian domains.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the role played by the UN in Libya and particularly commended Salamé's efforts in this regard.

Dr. Ghassan Salamé briefed Sheikh Abdullah about the developments in Libya and the UN endeavours there.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's keen support to ensure success to the UN's efforts aimed at addressing differences among the Libyan parties, putting an end to the humanitarian plight there and combating extremist and terrorist groups and armed militias and disarming them.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Libya lauded the cooperation between the UAE and the UN. He also applauded the prestigious status of the UAE regionally and internationally and its vital role in providing humanitarian and developmental aid.