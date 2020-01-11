UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives UNGA President

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 11:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) ABU DHABI, 11th January 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received today Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, President of the 74th session of the United Nations, UN, General Assembly, who is currently visiting the UAE to participate in the 10th General Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency, IRENA.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of reinforcing the humanitarian and developmental cooperation between the UAE and the UN.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the UN General Assembly President and emphasised the UAE’s keenness, under the directives of its wise leadership, to enhance cooperation with the UN and to support its development programmes to achieve sustainable development.

Muhammad-Bande praised the UAE’s pioneering initiatives in providing various sources of sustainable energy to developing communities.

The meeting was attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE Permanent Representative to the UN, and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marrar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs.

