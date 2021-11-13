UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives US Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 05:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received on Saturday in Dubai Brett McGurk, US National Security Council Coordinator for the middle East and North Africa, and US special envoy for Iran Rob Malley.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah discussed with US officials the solid strategic relations between the UAE and the friendly United States of America and ways to bolster them and develop joint cooperation to serve the common interests of the two countries.

The meeting also tackled issues of common interest.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah underscored the strong strategic and historical relations between the UAE and the United States of America and the continuous keenness to advance them and expand prospects for joint cooperation, pointing out to the joint work between the two countries to lay the foundations for security, stability, peace and development in the region.

Related Topics

Africa Iran UAE United States Middle East

