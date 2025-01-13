Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Uzbek FM, discuss enhancing bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

During the meeting held today in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the Uzbek Minister and discussed with him bilateral relations and ways to enhance them for the mutual interests of the two countries and their peoples.

The two sides reviewed cooperation in several sectors, including economy, trade, investment, agriculture, industry, tourism, renewable energy, and other areas that support the development efforts of the two countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed underscored the UAE's keenness to consolidate strong and growing relations with the Republic of Uzbekistan and develop paths of bilateral cooperation in all fields for the benefit of both country's peoples.

