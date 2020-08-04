UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives White House Middle Eastern Affairs Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:45 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives White House Middle Eastern Affairs official

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Brigadier General Miguel A. Correa, Senior Director for Gulf Affairs, middle Eastern Affairs Directorate, National Security Council at the Executive Office of the US President.

During the meeting - which was held at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Abu Dhabi - the two sides discussed friendly UAE-US relations and strategic cooperation.

The two sides also reviewed regional developments and a number of international issues of common concern, including Iraq, Libya, Yemen and Iran.

Sheikh Abdullah praised joint efforts to consolidate pillars of stability and peace in the region. His Highness also affirmed the UAE’s keenness to support all global efforts made to establish a secure future in the region and the world based on tolerance and coexistence.

For his part, General Correa congratulated the UAE leadership, government and people on their two recent historic achievements - the successful launch of 'Hope Probe' to Mars, and the start-up of the first nuclear power plant in the Arab world.

Related Topics

World Iran Nuclear Yemen Iraq UAE Abu Dhabi Libya All Government Arab

Recent Stories

Nation to observe Youm-e-Istehsal tomorrow in soli ..

13 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani discu ..

18 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 4, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Arab League Chief review lates ..

11 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Iraqi FM exchange Eid Al-Adha ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.