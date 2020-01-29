(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Papua New Guinea's Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Patrick Pruaitch, to review fostering cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, held in the ministry's premises in Abu Dhabi, they discussed prospects of accelerating cooperation between the two countries in the trade, tourist, and agricultural fields and deliberated a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the distinguished relations between the two countries and their keenness to boost them in various fields.

Pruaitch said that his country looks forward to enhancing cooperation with the UAE across all fronts and commended the country's pioneering stature regionally and internationally.