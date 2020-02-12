Abdullah bin Zayed reviews government excellence models, leadership programmes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has reviewed several government excellence models, programmes and initiatives implemented by the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future.

His Highness also surveyed various government development models and concepts, including government innovation labs, awards recognising government excellence, and partnerships with friendly countries to engage in knowledge exchange, and learn more about the UAE government development experience.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed also met with the team behind the UAE Government Accelerators cross-sectoral platform at Emirates Towers in Dubai. He also toured the Dubai Future Foundation's 'Area 2071' and was presented with information on the UAE Youth Leaders Programme.

His Highness' also held a meeting with Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future. The two ministers emphasised the importance behind cross-sectoral coordination and cooperation between government entities, to attain the overall the objectives of the UAE's vision for the country to be a leading model for government excellence model across regional and international arenas.

The UAE Government initiated the Government Excellence Model to enable government entities to realise the highest satisfaction rates and people's happiness, fulfilling their needs and requirements with the highest levels of efficacy and efficiency. The model also seeks to promote government trends in innovation to provide a competitive advantage and reinforce the leading position of the UAE across human resource management, economic, technology, and cultural development.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed his pride in the accomplishments achieved by UAE Government working teams that are entrenched in the development and modernisation of regulatory working mechanisms across the country that meet with the aspirations and expectations of citizens and residents alike.

"Government entities in the UAE are pioneering examples of excellence, characterised by their flexibility and ability to reach for continued progress and development across local and Federal levels," His Highness added.

Sheikh Abdullah noted, "The UAE is a single, cohesive team that entails many individuals with exceptional skillsets, innovative minds, and a vast array of experiences the enable the advancement of institutional performance and the enrichment of government work prospects that contribute towards the modern state system."

He affirmed that the UAE's focus on developing its various sectors is based on a strategic vision that focuses on the future, citing His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who once said that the readiness of governments and people to envision the future is key to building a desired future for the country.

Sheikh Abdullah went on to praise the progress attained by the varied government initiatives and programmes that seek to refine and empower talented Emiratis.

He added, "The development train towards the UAE Centennial continues to accelerate, and the future, as Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, does not wait for anyone. We will all take an active part in creating a prosperous future for the UAE."

For his part, Mohammad Al Gergawi said, "Meetings like these allow for engaging discussions with the overarching aim to advance coordination and cohesiveness among various UAE government institutions."

The Minister went on to say, "Last week, we met with UAE Ambassadors, as directed by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, to cooperate and coordinate various initiatives, campaigns and projects that showcase the UAE's story to the world, and today we are honoured to sit down with Sheikh Abdullah to ensure the transfer of the UAE government excellence model to regional and international partners within a knowledge exchange framework."

Al Gergawi affirmed, "Government working teams across all state institutions work together as one team, driven by a unified vision established by the UAE leadership to attain maximum efficiency across all sectors within the country."

"In all our projects and initiatives," the Minister continued, "we seek to obtain governmental innovation and to consolidate the UAE government's reputation as the best performing, most effective and productive on regional and international scales."

Al Gergawi noted the vital role played by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, providing support to all UAE ministries, institutions and bodies, particularly concerning the implementation of programmes, initiatives and partnerships with global entities and agencies.

He went on to say that the UAE's Government Excellence Programme and its knowledge exchange experience with regional and international governments showcase the country's commitment to the international community. It also highlights the UAE's keenness to attain its target of becoming a global model for government excellence across leading multi-sector competitiveness indicators and indices, Al Gergawi continued.

As part of the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed was keen to review the progress attained via the Government Modernisation Programme, which has so far seen strategic agreements and partnerships formed with various countries, including Egypt, Jordan and Uzbekistan. The programme entails multiple areas of focus, including improving services and institutional performance, creating and training leaders, strengthening adequacies, adopting a working system based on innovation and excellence, transferring government expertise and knowledge, and reviewing the best government practices.

In 2019, the UAE Government and the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, to support government modernisation and global development. The MoU aims to develop a joint programme for building government capabilities in the African continent and focuses on promoting cooperation in the area of governance and helping countries to achieve sustainable development.