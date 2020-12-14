UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed, Russian Deputy PM Discuss Regional, International Developments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 10:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Deputy PM discuss regional, international developments

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Yury Ivanovich Borisov, discussed the bilateral relations and strategic partnership between the UAE and Russian Federation as well as ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries across all fields.

At a meeting here today, they also addressed the latest regional developments and a number of international issues of common interest.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the depth and width of ties between the UAE and Russia, affirming that the UAE is looking forward to developing cooperation while benefiting from the steadily growing strategic partnership between the two countries.

Dr. Mohamed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the Russian Federation; Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian Special Presidential Representative for the middle East and Africa; and a number of officials from the two countries attended the meeting.

