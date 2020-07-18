UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed, Russian Foreign Minister Discuss Strategic Relations, COVID-19 Countermeasures

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, reviewed with Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the strategic relations between the two friendly countries and prospects of propelling cooperation across various fields.

This came over a phone call between the two top diplomats, wherein they discussed the latest developments in the region and a number of international issues of common interest, including the situation in Libya, with Sheikh Abdullah re-affirming the UAE's principled support for promoting the political process in Libya.

In this respect, Sheikh Abdullah hailed the efforts made by Egypt, noting that the security of Libya is an integral part of the national security of Egypt and the Arab nation.

The two sides also touched on the latest developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the two countries' efforts to contain its fallout, with the Russian foreign minister underlining the importance of accelerating the exchange of expertise and knowledge and intensifying advanced coronavirus detection tests as well as supporting international efforts to find a vaccine to the disease, Sheikh Abdullah commended the increased cooperation between the two friendly countries during the coronavirus health crisis and valued Russia's keenness to supporting the UAE's efforts in containing the repercussions of the pandemic.

He also lauded the preventive and precautionary measures taken by Russia to contain the pandemic, and wished continued welfare and prosperity to the people of Russia.

